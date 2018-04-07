Skip to Main Content
Vatican arrests diplomat accused of viewing child porn in Windsor

Notifications

Vatican arrests diplomat accused of viewing child porn in Windsor

The Vatican has arrested diplomat Monsignor Carlo Capella recalled from Washington last year amid investigations in the United States, Canada and the Vatican for possession of child pornography. Police in Windsor, Ont., allege Capella uploaded child porn from a social networking site while visiting a place of worship from over the 2016 Christmas holiday.
The Associated Press ·
(Shutterstock)

The Vatican on Saturday arrested a diplomat recalled from Washington last year amid investigations in the United States, Canada and the Vatican for possession of child pornography.

A Vatican statement said that Monsignor Carlo Capella was being held in gendarmerie barracks inside the Vatican, and that his arrest follows a Vatican investigation.

Police in Windsor, Ont., said Capella allegedly uploaded child porn from a social networking site while visiting a place of worship from over the 2016 Christmas holiday. In the statement, Windsor police accused Capella of accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Vatican recalled Capella, the No. 4 in its Washington embassy, after the U.S. State Department notified it on Aug. 21 of a "possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images" by one of its diplomats in Washington.

Capella was a high-ranking priest in the Vatican's diplomatic corps. He served on the Italy desk in the Vatican's secretariat of state and was part of the official delegation that negotiated a tax treaty with Italy before being posted to the U.S. embassy last year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us