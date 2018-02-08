Valentine's Day has come early to the Detroit Zoo, whose inhabitants are enjoying some romantic goodies.

Zookeepers at the facility in suburban Royal Oak, Mich. gave heart-shaped pinatas to wolves and ice treats to polar bears and camels on Wednesday.

Penguins pick the perfect pebble to present to their mates at the Detroit Zoo. (Jennie Miller/Detroit Zoological Society)

Penguins received special rocks that were painted by guests. When a male penguin finds a mate, he embarks on a search for a suitable stone to give his partner as a gift, hence the painted rocks.

It was all part of the Detroit Zoo's Heart Fest event. Members of the public were invited to watch as the animals were given their treats.

Guests were invited to decorate pebbles for the penguins at the Detroit Zoo for Valentine's Day. (Jennie Miller/Detroit Zoological Society)

According to Elizabeth Arbaugh, the zoo's curator of mammals, "it's fun for" the animals "to tear at and tear apart and play with or swim with" their special treats.

A second Heart Fest event will be held on Saturday, February 10, from noon to 2:30 p.m.