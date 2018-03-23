The first new residential development project in downtown Windsor in 25 years could be in jeopardy.

Developer Peter Valente is debating whether to go ahead with a proposed 24-unit, three-storey condo development in the 900 block of Ouelette Avenue, because it would be right across the street from the downtown library branch where the Downtown Mission is planning a homeless shelter.

"Say if I was 90 per cent sure I was going to build the project three or four weeks ago — after learning of this story maybe it was a 25 per cent chance I was going to build it," said Valente, adding he supports the work of the mission.

Realtor Rhys Trenhaile is sympathetic with Valente, believing the homeless shelter will discourage people from buying the condos.

Developer Peter Valente is reconsidering this condo development on Ouelette Avenue. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"When you're almost a sapling coming out of the ground you don't want people stomping around yet," said Trenhaile.

"You could understand why somebody like Peter entering into a new opportunity would be adverse to putting his money into the property right now."

But Mayor Drew Dilkens doesn't believe the new shelter will affect the development. He points out that the mission already owns a 101-bed facility right across the street from the library.

"If you go into the current central library today you will see many of their clients use their facility already today," said Dilkens.

Dilkens said he is open to conversations with Valente to help him complete a residential development downtown somewhere.

Proposed 24-unit condo (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Valente is leaving the door open for a compromise.

"After we see what the plans are across the street, if it's done in a fashion to mitigate activity along Ouelette maybe it leaves an opportunity for the project to proceed," said Valente. "If it's going to be full access and we can expect people that use their services to be congregating, probably not."