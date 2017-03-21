The investigation into the most recent University of Windsor Students' Alliance general election continues to be shrouded in secrecy.

Earlier this month, complaints were made about election numbers, alleging and the unofficial results were altered. A third party is now looking into the 2017 election to see if it followed all UWSA policies and bylaws.

UWSA General Manager Nicole Morrell refused to say exactly what prompted the investigation, who is investigating or how long it may take.

When asked if there is a president and vice-president currently in place, Morrell said "no comment." She said there are many other executives who are running the UWSA, as well as the board of directors.

However, when CBC News contacted the UWSA offices and asked to speak with the president, the call was transferred to Moussa Hamadani, who referred a reporter back to Morrell.

"We are tirelessly working towards bringing forth progressive, transparent and conscious values for this organization," according to a public statement issued by the UWSA earlier this month.

Although the UWSA isn't saying much about the investigation, Morrell said student services aren't affected during this time of uncertainty.

Once the probe is complete, a final report will be made to the UWSA's board of directors and those results will be binding.