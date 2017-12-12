Christmas is less than two weeks away, and there are international students from the University of Windsor who would like to join you for a holiday meal.

The university's 'Host for the Holidays' program matches students who can't be with their families with ones in Windsor who are willing to feed them a meal and bring them in on local holiday traditions.

Susha Suresh is from India and she took part in the program as a guest at Thanksgiving.

"I was feeling a little homesick ever since I came to Canada, and I was talking about my family to them, and it actually felt good you know," Suresh told CBC's Windsor Morning. "They actually told me to do things like call your mom here or talk to her often, and all of those tips actually helped."

