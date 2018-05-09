UWindsor creative arts building to carry name of outgoing president

The Freedom Way building at the new School of Creative Arts will soon carry the name of outgoing University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman.

The announcement was made by Chancellor Ed Lumley at a farewell dinner Tuesday. The event recognized Wildeman's contributions to the University of Windsor during his 10-year run as president.

A representative from the university said the announcement was kept secret from many at the dinner, including Wildeman himself.

"It was something that was meant to be a surprise ... this was something that he was very appreciative [about]," said John Coleman, public affairs director at the University of Windsor.

Chancellor Ed Lumley announces that the new downtown School of Creative Arts will carry Wildeman's name in honour of his contributions as UWindsor President.

The dinner was attended by roughly 500 people — a mix of students, university staff and community partners.

"I think people were extremely happy. The president's done such a lot for the arts in Windsor and was such a leading proponent of bringing them downtown," said Coleman. "Personally, I think it's such a great testimonial to what he's been able to accomplish."

The building's official title will be the Alan Wildeman Centre for Creative Arts.

An official date as to when the name change will go into effect has yet to be confirmed.