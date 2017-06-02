The words "gas station" and "good food" don't seem like they belong together. But believe it or not, gas station restaurants have been staging a bit of a comeback in the last few years.
This is particularly true across the river — last summer, Detroit Free Press restaurant critic Mark Kurlyandchik went so far as to publish a list of the top gas station restaurants in Metro Detroit.
With summer road trip season just around the corner, I decided to do a story about one of the best known gas station restaurants in Windsor-Essex: Ure's Country Kitchen.
It's located in Malden Centre — a community in Amherstburg — at the gateway to County Road 50, one of this region's most beloved wine and agricultural routes.
Tap on the audio player to hear more.
Ure's Country Kitchen is located at 6000 Essex County Rd 20, at County Road 50. The mailing address is Harrow - but they're actually considered part of Amherstburg.
