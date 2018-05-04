The province needs to do more in preventing unsafe big rigs from being on the road, according to the Ontario Trucking Association.

Association representatives were commenting, following an OPP blitz that pulled more than half of inspected transport trucks off highways

Police, alongside the Ministry of Transportation, placed 26 tractor trailers out of service during a two-day safety blitz in Tecumseh and Leamington. In total, they inspected 47 commercial vehicles.

President of the Ontario Trucking Association Stephen Laskowski wants to see Ontario keep better records of repeat offenders and put them out of busy if they continue to drive an unsafe vehicle.

"It is frustrating for us that anyone would operate a commercial motor vehicle on a public highway without 100 per cent commitment to safety," he said.

More than 50 per cent of trucks pulled over by the MTO and OPP were taken off the road during a recent blitz in Tecumseh and Leamington. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Another deterrent to unsafe truckers, he said, would be making it more difficult to get into the transportation business from the outset.

An MTO spokesperson told CBC the charges laid during the blitz, "consisted of violations detected during the inspections, including trip inspections, expired annual inspection decals, vehicle maintenance and driver licence related offences (improper class or suspended)."

The spokesperson also said results were similar during a blitz in 2017.

He also noted police and MTO officials are not randomly pulling over truckers but are targeting vehicles they suspect of infractions — "trucks that appear to be of higher-risk to road safety (e.g. visible defects, cargo securement, driver behaviour, etc.)"