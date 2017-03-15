Coaches and professors at the University of Windsor will soon be trained on how to properly respond to reports of sexual assault thanks to a new workshop.

Staff members are often the first to be approached by assault survivors, according to project coordinator Cait Casey. Although coaches and teachers may want to help they often feel unprepared, she added.

"This discomfort seemed to come mostly from folks wanting to be able to do the right thing, but also not wanting to cross boundaries or cause harm," she said.

The three-hour workshop was developed during a one-year consultation process that included feedback from staff and is based on three key words — recognize, respond and refer.