The federal government announced $14.95 million in funding for the University of Windsor's new Science Research and Innovation Facility on Thursday.

While announcing the funding in Windsor, Navdeep Bains, minister of innovation, science and economic development called it "a down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation."

When combined with $2.56 million in provincial money and $12.8 million provided by the University itself, over $30 million dollars will go towards the new facility's construction.

