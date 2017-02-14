Starting university in a new city can be mentally and emotionally draining, but moving across the world to do so comes with unique challenges.

A new pilot project at the University of Windsor is working to help international students suffering with mental health issues by embedding a psychological counsellor into the International Student Centre to specifically cater to their needs.

"Imagine a new country, leaving your family and friends, new foods, new weather all of those types of pressure," said Mohsan Beg, a clinical psychologist and director of the University of Windsor's Student Counselling Centre.

International students represent a higher risk population, according to Beg, so it's no surprise that about 12 per cent of the students seeking mental health support at the university are from foreign countries.

Stopping stigma

The program is aimed at helping students overcome anxiety and depression, while also eliminating the stigma around mental health.

Leo Lobbestael has been working as the school's first international student "embedded counsellor" since November. He said the stigma surrounding mental health can be especially prevalent for international students because many cultures don't encourage people to talk about their mental wellbeing.

"There is a lot of shaming and blaming that happens in other countries, a lot of stigma associated with mental health," said Lobbestael. "We want to build this idea that it's OK to ask for help."

That stigma means many international students often wait until the last minute to seek guidance.

"They are coming way late in the game, they are coming when things have gotten really bad ... all because that stigma and that shame," Beg said.

Dr. Mohsan Beg runs the counselling program at the University of Windsor.

This isn't the first time that the University of Windsor Student Counselling Centre has tested out the embedded counsellor support.

For the past five years there have been counsellors who work directly with the nursing program, law program and graduate studies.