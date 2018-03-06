University students in Windsor are hoping to create positive conversations about Islamic ideals and principles on campus.

The Muslim Students Association (MSA) planned a week of social events at the University of Windsor campus for Islam Awareness Week.

The events are aimed at creating safe spaces for people to come together and talk about Islam.

Therapist Dr. Zain Shamoon will be at the university on Tuesday for a discussion focusing on mental health and Islam. Shamoon will also be reading some poetry at the event.

A jeopardy night and a lecture exploring myths and misconceptions about the Quran by Imam Hosam Helal from Hamilton are planned for later on in the week.

The MSA is a club on campus and also a member of the Windsor Islamic Council.