U Windsor receives $5.5 M to solve 'real-world' industry problems

A research team at the University of Windsor has received a major grant.

The Institute of Diagnostic Imaging Research is getting nearly $5.5 million from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

The money will be used to develop and test resilient coatings and solve 'real world' industry problems.

"The institute is one of the leaders nationally and internationally in the development of quality control of various joining, like welding and adhesion and riveting and some other stuff," said Roman Maev who runs the institute.

"We're one of the leading in development of metallurgy and hardware for that kind of stuff."

The institute is working with five industrial partners, including Bombardier, Ford, and EnWin.

