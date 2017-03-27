A study by University of Windsor students has discovered many people lie about using a filter to alter their appearance on social media.

Paige Coyne was one of the students who analyzed Instagram pictures using a program called Nelytic and determined 12 per cent of people who used the hashtag 'no filter' were actually using filters to enhance their posts.

Coyne said many people she knows look unrecognizable in pictures they post online, something she described as a cause for concern.

"These are your friends and family that you're following and that if you're kind of putting up a false facade to them, there's some distrust there," she said. "I wish everybody would accept themselves the way they are because unfortunately, it leads to issues like eating disorders."

Other problems raised by the pressure to post attractive or popular pictures include low self esteem and body dissatisfaction, according to Coyne.