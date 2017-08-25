The University of Windsor has pulled out of its deal to move its law school into the downtown Paul Martin building.

Costs were just too high for the new home, considering there was not enough financial support from the provincial government, explained the university's president Alan Wildeman.

School officials were looking for the province to kick in a contribution similar to the City of Windsor, which has promised to cough up $15 million toward the project.

The federal government sold the building for $1 to the city, which was going to then flip it to the university for the same price. The federal government also spent $3 million repairing the building facade.