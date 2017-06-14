Groups at the University of Windsor are condemning anti-feminist and anti-Islamic graffiti that was recently found on campus.

Some of the messages, which were scrawled on posters near the Women's and Gender Studies Department in permanent marker include: "I'm tired of Islam" and "feminism is a hate movement."

"[I'm] Sad and upset and angry," said Emily Rosser, a professor in the department. "I think it's a misrepresentation of what feminists believe, and we're a movement that's about love. We're a movement that's about respect and human rights."

University president calls words 'hurtful'

Campus police are investigating the incident and the university's president, Alan Wildeman, said he's hopeful they'll identify whoever defaced the posters.

"Such activity is hurtful, and can never be tolerated at the University of Windsor," he added.

'Cowardly acts of violence'

The university's faculty association also issued a statement, referring to the words as "cowardly acts of violence."

In its statement, the association's executive committee writes they are "alarmed" by the graffiti that appeared "well-planned" and "calmly execuited."

The graffiti was written on posters near the Women's and Gender Studies Department at the University of Windsor. (Facebook)

The group asked the administration to investigate the incident and to ensure everyone will be safe to work on campus.

"Faculty members must be free to announce important policies and initiatives on posters in the hallways and on their office doors without fear of intimidation," said the statement. "In particular, historically oppressed groups must be protected from anonymous threats."