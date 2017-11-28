The University of Windsor wants students to use the library for more than borrowing books and studying quietly in a corner.

There are plans to turn a section of the library into something called a Collaboratory, which will provide "UWindsor's most inquisitive minds with state-of-the-art dynamic space to share their findings and develop collaborative relationships with partners both on campus and globally," according to a media release.

The new library facility is still in the planning stages. A fundraising campaign to support the project will continue until next summer. (University of Windsor)

"What we're trying to do is not only let them get together in groups, but give them all the tools they need to also do their work," explained librarian Karen Pillon. "So maybe have a librarian present, have the technology they use and some whiteboards."

