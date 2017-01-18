There's a new "safe space" at the University of Windsor for LGBT students.

The Campus Pride Centre officially opened Tuesday and will provide services to students including peer support.

Pride coordinator Courtney Quinn said the centre will also provide comfort on campus.

​"It means safety and a place that I can be myself ... knowing that I can come here and unload my feelings and be around people that love me and love me for me and have no judgements about me and my sexuality or anything," she said. "It's great to have this space and a family you can count on all the time."

University of Windsor Campus Pride Centre coordinator Courtney Quinn said the new service will be a "safe space" for students on campus.

Throughout the year the centre will host game nights, open mic events and even speed dating, added Quinn.

"The door is always open," she said. "If any student needs to talk, to vent or just to be in silent playing games that's what we do."

Before the centre was opened LGBT students and supporters would meet as a club, but now that they're an official service they receive funding from the University of Windsor Student Association, explained Quinn.

The centre will be open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.