Faculty, students, and the public came together at the University of Windsor Thursday to share stories about Canada's Indigenous communities.

"I really want people to come away with more than they walk in with," said Aboriginal Outreach coordinator Kathryn Pasquach. "I think the most important part of reconciliation is education."

Pasquach co-hosted the 'Reflect 150 - Biidaaban: The Past, Present and Future' event on campus, which included a series of talking circles, presentations, a film screening, and lunch.

"We have a lot of people just standing and listening to the stories being shared," said Pasquach. "That was the whole goal for today."

Some of the topics discussed included colonization, residential schools, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and the suicide crisis on reserves.

"If we are not out there providing information to people, how else are they going to find those resources?" asked Pasquatch.

The university's Aboriginal Centre is hosting several other events in September.

On the 21st, the centre will open the Turtle Island Walkway on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony, dancing, drumming, workshops and more.