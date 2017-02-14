Law students at the University of Windsor are making sure Valentine's Day will be especially sweet for some local children this year.

The Dual Canadian/American Juris Doctor Class collected more than 100 candy grams complete with handwritten cards and sent them to the Children's Aid Society.

"We just really wanted to let a particular group of people know that we are thinking of them and really just to bring a smile to their face on Valentine's Day" said Amanda Iarusso, who came up with the idea.

"I think we all have a soft spot for kids and we thought that maybe those kids in the care of CAS needed a little extra love on Valentine's Day," she added.

Iarusso is from LaSalle, but said many of her classmates come from the Toronto area and wanted to do something good for people in Windsor-Essex before they graduate.