The University of Windsor Faculty Association is questioning the "legitimacy" of the school's newly appointed interim president.

The university's board of governor's announced Douglas Kneale would take over the role on July 1, while the committee to replace outgoing president Alan Wildeman continues its work in the coming year.

Kneale was hired by the university in 2015 as provost and vice-president.

Association president, Jeff Noonan, said the news came as a "shock" because the committee has not communicated with staff for months.

"I am confident that I speak for the vast majority of the members of the association when I say that we are extremely disappointed in the search process," he wrote in a statement sent out Tuesday. "Too often when major decisions are made at the University of Windsor, faculty — who do the teaching and research that makes the university a university—have been kept in the dark."

Questions raised about search process

Noonan said the association is demanding to know whether the search committee failed to find a candidate, whether any candidates considered an offer and why the faculty has been kept in the dark about the search.

"If the Chair of the Board of Governors is unable to answer these legitimate questions, then that in itself raises further questions," said Noonan, who added the "secretive process" has ruined an opportunity to build on "positive momentum."