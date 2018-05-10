Skip to Main Content
Union says Caesars Windsor ready to negotiate next week

Caesars Windsor and Unifor 444 will head back to the table next week.

Caesars Windsor cancelled all hotel bookings and events though April and May

CBC News ·
Employees at Caesars Windsor have been on strike since April 6. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Caesars Windsor and Unifor 444 are heading back to the bargaining table.

The union representing Caesars Windsor workers said Thursday night that management has agreed to continue negotiations. 

"It's amazing what shaking the bushes brings out," reads the tweet from the Unifor Local 444. "Caesars Windsor has reached out to us and we are headed back to the table with a conciliator on Tuesday."

The union representing striking casino workers held a rally Tuesday — just one day after Caesars Windsor announced it would postpone shows and cancel hotel bookings for the month of May. 

That includes shows by Pitbull (May 25), Lee Brice (May 26) and Daniel O'Donnell (May 27).

Staffing level and job security remain at the forefront of bargaining between casino staff and management. Workers walked off the job on April 6 after 59 per cent voted to reject a tentative deal.

