Union rally shows support for striking casino workers

On Sunday morning, members of local unions shut down Chatham Street East, in front of Caesars Windsor to rally for casino workers who are on strike.

Workers have been on strike for 17 days with contract talks breaking down last Wednesday.

James Stewart, president of Unifor Local 444 spoke to more than 500 people who lined the street. He said it's time for the casino to come back to the bargaining table.

"It's the members that provide the profits, it's the members that win the awards for making the casino great and ultimately without us, this casino is dead in the water," Stewart said.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias is speaking to members <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/hvuuxEiGg3">pic.twitter.com/hvuuxEiGg3</a> —@megdroberts

Jerry Dias, the national president of Unifor, was also in Windsor for the rally. He said the corporation, who makes large amounts of money, should be more supportive of their staff.

"This is about establishing a framework of what is fair because we can't have a situation where we have minimum wage workers and slightly above working in an industry that is making millions of dollars a year," Dias said.

It is unclear as to when talks will resume.

Members of local unions shut down Chatham Street East. (Meg Roberts/ CBC News )

Dias was also in Windsor to speak about personal emergency leave in the auto sector.

Under the Ontario Fair Workplaces Better Jobs Act, workers are allowed 10 days of personal emergency leave, which includes sick time, plus three days for bereavement. Two of those days will be paid.

Instead of 10 days, auto workers will get seven days a year and three days for bereavement, none paid for most.



"For one whole industry, it just reeks of discrimination so we are pushing today."