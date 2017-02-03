Unifor Local 444 has pulled its funding from the Windsor Minor Hockey Association because of misogynistic Facebook comments made by its now-suspended president.

The WMHA board received a letter from the union on Thursday explaining their decision to pull its funding from the league because of comments made by Dean Lapierre on social media, according to Dave Pickford, vice president of travel for the WMHA.

"They've indicated that they're not going to sponsor us in the future," he said. "However, they left it open-ended and indicated they want to speak with us."

In a post on his personal Facebook page, Lapierre wrote about Canadian participants in the Women's March on Washington, calling them "dumb bitches."

Association working to change

The post was widely condemned by marchers, female hockey players and staff at the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Essex County. On Jan. 31, the association announced it had suspended Lapierre for the 2016-2017 season.

The league also agreed to work with the crisis centre to develop a program to teach players about respect for women.

Pickford described the union's decision as "disappointing," especially as many former players and parents of current players belong to automotive unions.

"They have a huge membership and, of course, a lot of the membership is women, and I understand they are upset," he said.

Auto unions are big sponsors

Unifor sponsored the hockey association to the tune of $500 last year, according to Pickford. The board has reached out to the union to try and repair their relationship in hopes they can bring funding back on board before next year.

"The automotive unions in the city have sponsored Windsor Minor Hockey for years and years," he explained. "They have contributed quite a bit."

If Unifor does not agree to sponsor the association again, Pickford said it will still be able to operate next season.

"It's disheartening to see them withdraw their sponsorship," he said. "Hopefully we can rectify the whole situation, deal with it in an appropriate manner, learn from it, correct it and move ahead."