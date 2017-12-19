Workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant and Caesars Windsor have done their part to pitch in for the less fortunate during CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season.

Unifor Local 444 workers delivered 17 bins of food collected during just two shifts to the Unemployed Help Centre.

The union will also be handing 100 Christmas baskets. (Sandra Dominato/Unifor)

Those donation helped the campaign hit about 12 tonnes of food on top of the almost $18,000 raised so far.

"This is wonderful. I mean, could you imagine if Windsor assembly plant wasn't in this community?" asked David Cassidy from the union's executive. "Every time we reach out to our members, they're always giving, always helping out in the community."

CBC Windsor will be accepting donations for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association until Dec. 31. (Sandra Dominato/Unifor)

The union will also be handing out turkeys and Christmas baskets on Wednesday to 100 needy families.

There's still time to donate. We'll be accepting food and monetary gifts at CBC Place on Riverside Drive W. for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association until Dec. 31.