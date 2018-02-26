Windsor's 2017 Italian of the Year recipient Dino Chiodo is questioning whether or not he wants to accept that award next month given the controversy around the Caboto Club's men-only membership policy.

The former Unifor Local 444 leader (who is currently the union's national auto director) has already recorded an acceptance video, but he must decide before the March 17 ceremony if he wants to follow through.

"I won't make any decisions until I talk to the people who have nominated me, out of respect," Chiodo told CBC News.

Caboto Club leaders are refusing to bow to public pressure and change their men-only membership policy that's been in place since 1925.

That's exactly what Chiodo takes issue with.

"I think that women are a backbone of Italian culture and family. They maintain the nucleus in the family and really are the glue that keeps the family bound together," said Chiodo.

Watch as club general manager Ron Moro explains why they aren't changing the men-only policy:

Caboto Club refuses to change men-only policy0:57

The Italian of the Year award is selected by a committee made up of Italian clubs across Windsor-Essex, not just the Caboto Club. However, the banquet is hosted at the Caboto Club.

More than 300 members met on Sunday for what one member called a "tense debate" that lasted more than two hours. Afterwards the Caboto Club's general manager said most men who spoke supported the status quo.

"I believe very much in diversity, women being our equals and working on the premise of collaboration. So it would be nice to see some movement and change," said Chiodo.