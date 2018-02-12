4 Windsor parts suppliers vote in favour of strike action

Four parts suppliers for the Windsor Assembly Plant voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of strike action Sunday, according to Unifor Local 444.

Employees from HBPO Canada Inc. and Avencez Assembly both voted 100 per cent in favour of a work stoppage if required, while Dakkota Integrated Systems and ZF voted 98 per cent and 98.3 per cent in favour of a possible strike, respectively.

"In order to move the needle forward our membership recognized the importance of coming out [Sunday], even under horrible weather conditions to send a strong unified message to the employers that it is time to bargain a good and fair contract," wrote James Stewart, president for Unifor Local 444, in a statement posted to Facebook.