Unifor Local 444's president has decided to step aside amid a 26-day strike at Caesars Windsor involving 2,300 workers.

James Stewart said he was brought on as an interim president, after Dino Chiodo became auto director for Unifor national.

I don't think our members have an interest in us fighting each other over egos on who's going to be the top guy. - James Stewart, Unifor Local 444 interim president

David Cassidy will be seeking the Local 444 top job uncontested because Stewart doesn't plan on running.

He said that would pit top union execs against each other.

"The focus gets taken away from what we're trying to achieve," said Stewart. "I don't think our members have an interest in us fighting each other over egos on who's going to be the top guy. Realistically, I think that becomes irrelevant at the end of the day. We have challenges ahead of us."

Stewart became interim president back in August. Now he plans to run for the secretary treasurer position.

A general election to replace the entire executive board is happening later this month. Stewart is done as of June 1.

He doesn't expect his move to affect negotiations with Caesars Windsor talks as that bargaining committee will remain the same.