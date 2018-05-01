Skip to Main Content
Unifor Local 444 president stepping aside amid Caesars strike

Notifications

New

Unifor Local 444 president stepping aside amid Caesars strike

Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart has decided to step aside amid a 26-day strike at Caesars Windsor involving 2,300 workers.

'I don't think our members have an interest in us fighting each other over egos'

CBC News ·
Newly appointed Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart introduces himself to news media Thursday. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Unifor Local 444's president has decided to step aside amid a 26-day strike at Caesars Windsor involving 2,300 workers.

James Stewart said he was brought on as an interim president, after Dino Chiodo became auto director for Unifor national.

I don't think our members have an interest in us fighting each other over egos on who's going to be the top guy.- James Stewart, Unifor Local 444 interim president

David Cassidy will be seeking the Local 444 top job uncontested because Stewart doesn't plan on running.

He said that would pit top union execs against each other.

"The focus gets taken away from what we're trying to achieve," said Stewart. "I don't think our members have an interest in us fighting each other over egos on who's going to be the top guy. Realistically, I think that becomes irrelevant at the end of the day. We have challenges ahead of us."

Stewart became interim president back in August. Now he plans to run for the secretary treasurer position.

A general election to replace the entire executive board is happening later this month. Stewart is done as of June 1.

He doesn't expect his move to affect negotiations with Caesars Windsor talks as that bargaining committee will remain the same.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us