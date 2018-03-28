Unifor 444 prepare for possible Caesars Windsor strike

The Unifor Local 444 strike committee prepared signs on Wednesday, in case Caesars Windsor employees go on strike.

Last week, workers at the casino voted in favour of strike action. About 1,300 employees cast ballots at four separate votes held at the Fogolar Furlan club.

The result was 98.3 per cent in favour of a strike, according to Local 444 3rd vice-president Doug Boughner.

Stephanie Dunphy is the Unifor 444 casino marshall.

"We have a lot to do," said Dunphy, explaining the technical necessities for the strike, like generators, porta-potties, and a headquarters.

"We're always optimistic as members. We rely on our bargaining team to bring back the best collective agreement they can to us and we have our trust in them," she said.

The strike deadline is 12:01 a.m. on April 4.

Dunphy said everybody will be affected by the strike if it does happen.

"It will be a shutdown," she said.