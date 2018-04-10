The union representing 2,300 Caesars Windsor workers said they're ready with an updated proposal, and are looking to casino management for a time to head back to the bargaining table.

On Tuesday afternoon, Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart said the bargaining committee has a new proposal to present to management.

"Early this afternoon we sent a message to Caesars top management letting them know we're prepared and we're just waiting for a response from them on a time and a place," said Stewart.

"We're ready to go."

CBC News reached out to a Caesars Windsor spokesperson but has not heard a response.

New financial package

Stewart said the casino's decision to cancel hotel bookings and postpone all April concerts shows that management is prepared for "a fight which could have some duration to it."

Stewart said the new bargaining package was finished on Tuesday afternoon.

Unifor 444 president James Stewart said that the union has finished preparing a new bargaining demand package. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"There's some in house issues that were raised at our ratification votes that we think we've captured how to resolve some of them," said Stewart.

A large majority of those issues are around staffing.

"We've changed our financial package that we're presenting to the company and we'll go through it with them when they make some time."

Stewart said they will not release details to the media, and that this package still has to be bargained with the casino.

Public bargaining

"You can't say 'Hey we want to get back to the table and resolve this issues' and then cancel all the events through April," said Stewart, adding that management did not contact the union personally to inform them they were open to bargaining.

"I'm really not sure how to read that statement from them."

Striking Caesars Windsor casino workers say they want to see wage increases and to be treated with respect before they'll head back to work. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Employees went on strike after 59 per cent of the membership voted to reject the tentative agreement endorsed by the bargaining committee.

"They wanted to see some things different and they sent a clear message," said Stewart, who called the ratification meetings passionate and respectful.

Handling rejection

"I'm fine with it," said Stewart, when asked how he approaches negotiations after union members reject tentative agreements recommended by bargaining committees Unifor led.

Unifor 444 members at an auto parts supplier for the Windsor Assembly Plant went on strike for three days in March when only 38 per cent of ZF-TRW workers voted in favour of ratification during a vote at that time, according to Unifor Local 444

Stewart said that deal was one of four deals Unifor bargained for auto parts suppliers that was rejected.

"In that agreement all we did was tweak some of the gains to ensure that those 50 members got the full potential from that agreement."

Stewart said the first strike pay check is expected next week.

"I can say that our members want to be at work, they don't want to be in strike but they're willing to take the fight on to get what they deserve," said Stewart.