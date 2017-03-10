Windsor's unemployment rate is continuing its downward trend, coming in at 5.1 per cent during the month of February, according to Statistics Canada.

That's a slight change compared to the rate of 5.4 per cent that was recorded in January.

The region has seen a steady decline in joblessness over the past year.

In the 12 months to February, employment rose by 288,000 (+1.6%). — @StatCan_eng

There were an estimated 105,000 more people working full time across Canada in February, the second "notable increase" in a three-month period. The country's overall unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent.