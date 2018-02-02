For the past 40 years, the Unemployed Help Centre has been a "hub of hope" that has served thousands seeking work in Windsor-Essex.

The organization marked its fourth decade in the area on Friday during a special celebration that recognized how the centre and the services it supplies have changed over the years.

"We really served a very diverse clientele today. We are here for people and the difference is we've kept up with the demands for service and we've changed with that demand," explained CEO June Muir.

Centre serves thousands

The centre started out in the basement of the United Church on Ouellette Avenue. Now the centre has two locations, one in Windsor and the other in Belle River, which help about 2,000 people find work each year.

These days, visitors to the centre can find employment resources, a community kitchen, help with utility bills and more.

Johnson Athori knows how helpful those services can be.

After moving from Iraq in 2016, almost every member of his family started using services and attending classes put on by the centre.

Johnson Athori was so thankful for the help he received at the Unemployed Help Centre he now volunteers there five days a week. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"When I arrived here to Canada with my family ... it was very difficult for us to integrate with this new society … new weather and new education," he explained. "The [centre] put me and my family on the right way."

Athori is so thankful for the centre he now spends his time there, working with other newcomers.

"I have to do something to this country that accepted me and accepted my family, so I'm a volunteer here almost five days a week," he said.

Strong work ethic is important

Muir said over the years the skills employers look for may have changed, but there's one lesson the centre has focused on is helping ensure people can find a job.

"What employers truly want in an employee is work ethic," she explained. "A lot of them are willing to train as long as they have that work ethic."