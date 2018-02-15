Songs that likely came to Canada on the Underground Railroad are part of the family history of singer Khari Wendell McClelland. Now, that history passed down from his great-great-great grandmother Kizzy, will be shared on stage in Windsor.

Last fall, McClelland toured with The Freedom Singer theatre production. Now he's back in Windsor for two performances on Feb. 15 at the Phog Lounge as part of the the Freedom Singer album tour.

"My great-great-great grandmother Kizzy left U.S. slavery and came to Canada in the mid-1800s. She went to Amherstburg," he said. "She actually ended up losing her legs due to the cold here. She had two children by a British man. At some point, when those children were old enough and strong enough they actually brought her back across the river into the U.S."

McClelland was born and raised in Detroit, eventually migrating back to Canada. The Freedom Singer project allows him to take the music his great-great-great grandmother help create and tour it around he country.

"I think there's something very special for me in doing it here too, because I almost feel like I'm tracing the footsteps of my great-great-great grandmother Kizzy," he said. "There's something special and sweet about being able to share it here in this land that was a safe harbour."

The show touches on an array of emotions, according to McClelland.

"People might shed a tear, clapping, singing along, hooting and hollering," he explained. "I think it's a unique experience."

His hope for the show is that people can see themselves in the story, making it possible to own the stories and be inspired to change moving forward.

"I think there is some common stories, like slavery never existed on this side of the border. This project helps to tell some truths that complicate some myths that we have about our own Canadian history."

Performances are at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Phog Lounge on Feb. 15.