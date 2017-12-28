A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million has been waiting almost a year to be cashed in — now there are just two weeks left to claim it.

The Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Windsor for a guaranteed grand prize draw on Wed. Jan 11, 2017 with the number 4– 0 – 7 – 2 – 5 – 5 – 6 – 4 - 01.

An exact match of the number is needed before the prize can be claimed, according to the OLG.

"Anyone possessing this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre," stated the corporation in a media release.