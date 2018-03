A fire in Leamington forced two adults and 12 children out of a home.

The town's fire department extinguished flames at a house on Bruner Road on Friday.

Fire fighters arrived to a "heavy" blaze that engulfed the first and second floors of the home. It took 16 fire fighters to extinguish the fire.

The fire department said it was caused by unattended cooking.

There was an estimated $130,000 in damage.

No one was reported injured.

The Salvation Army provided shelter for the victims.