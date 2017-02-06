Uber is threatening to leave London, Ont., if city council goes ahead with its plan to force the company to install cameras in vehicles.

No city in the world, including several Canadian municipalities, has demanded cameras be installed, according to a news release from the ride-sharing company.

"This requirement would force Uber to shut down its operations," reads the release.

Uber officials say they already protect customers through the company's "safety regime," that includes criminal background checks, driver abstract checks and insurance.

The company also argues installing cameras would make it "impossible" for the more than 1,000 Uber drivers in London to continue earning an income.

A petition to Save Ridesharing in London, which was launched by the company, has already gathered more than 4,700 signatures opposing cameras.

In December, a London Uber driver was charged with sexually assaulting one of his passengers, according to Ontario Provincial Police. The driver was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The bylaw was given initial approval by London city council in a tight, 7-6 vote last week. A final vote on the bylaw will be conducted on Feb. 14.