Uber Eats announced its popular food delivery service is now offered in Windsor.

The Uber Eats app partners participating restaurants with Uber drivers to deliver meals to peoples' doors.

The company's ride-sharing app was launched in Windsor to the dismay of many local cab drivers. The mayor was also criticized for welcoming the company, even though he did suggest changes.

The company announced Wednesday that the app would be available in 13 additional communities across Canada, including Windsor.

Adriano Ciotoli of WindsorEats, a business that promotes the region's food scene, says Uber Eats is good news for consumers, but warns restaurants to consider the economics of the service carefully.

In addition to fees charged to consumers, Uber Eats and other similar services charge restaurants percentage-based fees for each order.

Adriano Ciotoli is the co-owner of WindsorEats, a business that promotes the region's food scene. (WindsorEats/Facebook)

"It's not necessarily about making profit off these orders, but just more getting their product out there to the customers," he said. "It's more of a marketing gimmick ... as opposed to a profit maker just because of the percentage that these delivery companies take off the prices."

Windsor vegan eatery Carrots N' Dates already uses a similar service called Just Eat, but signed up to be one of Uber's first partners in Windsor.

"Uber Eats is ... such a well known name, so linking arms with them was ideal for us," said Troy Maleyko, co-owner of the restaurant, which has locations in Walkerville and Tecumseh.

Carrots N' Dates is a vegan eatery with locations in Walkerville and Tecumseh. (Carrots N' Dates/Facebook)

Just Eat charges Maleyko a 25 per cent fee on each order, while Uber Eats is in the 30 per cent range.

"If we're seeing an actual uptick in our sales, why not allow our kitchen to produce when they would have maybe been sitting idle," he said. "If I'm seeing that our profitability is taking a hit from it, then we can always back out."

To use the service, customers have to download the Uber Eats application to their device. Then they can pick from participating locations.

Participating restaurants in Windsor include: