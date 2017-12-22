A tip from an investigator in Kansas led police in Sarnia to identify two young people officials believe were lured into child pornography.

Pornographic images of the children were uploaded by a "known sex offender" in Kansas, prompting the investigator to contact Sarnia police with a lead on their identities, according to Const. Giovanni Sottosanti.

"The two children were able to be identified as Sarnia residents and assistance was rendered to them by the Sarnia Police Service, Sarnia-Lambton Children's Aid and Sarnia-Lambton Victim Services," he added.

Sottosanti reminded parents to talk with their children about the dangers of the internet.