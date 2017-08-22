The University of Windsor's School of Creative arts is delaying its move downtown.

The school is set to take over the former Armouries near the corner of University and Ouellette avenues, but the building won't be ready in time for the upcoming semester.

"The new Freedom Way building continues to make very good progress, but full construction completion suitable for occupancy for academic programs will not be possible until later in the Fall," according to a statement from the school.

Official opening expected in November

Students will study at the existing facilities at the university's main campus while work at the downtown site continues.

"While this delay is disappointing, it will ensure that student activities are not disrupted, and that the new buildings will be fully tested and operational for the January 2018 semester," the statement continues.

An official opening of the new facilities is expected to happen in November.

In the meantime, the school thanked students and staff for their "efforts and patience" during the transition to what will be a "distinctive landmark for the university."