A two-year-old boy who was found floating in a backyard pool in Tecumseh has died, according to provincial police.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Dresden Place, just east of Manning Road, on May 30 and transported the Owen McLeod to a local hospital.

He was later transferred to the Children's Hospital of Michigan and was listed in critical condition.

An obituary shared online by Families First Funeral Home says the young boy passed away Sunday while being "cradled in the loving arms of his parents."

In a statement sent to CBC the family wrote they were overwhelmed by the "outpouring of love and support" from the community. The message thanked emergency responders and hospital staff for their help and adds the boy's organs were donated,

"Despite this incredible loss, we take comfort in knowing that Owen was able to give the gift of life to other children," it read.