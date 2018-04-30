Two vehicles, 12 people involved in Hwy. 3 crash

Several people sustained injuries during a collision on Hwy. 3 involving 12 people.

A van and a pick-up truck collided Sunday at around 8 p.m. along Hwy. 3 at Malden Road, a four-lane section of the roadway with a grassy median.

The OPP said injuries range from minor to serious.

Officials didn't provide more specific details on those injuries or exactly how many people were hurt.

Investigations closed the highway for several hours, but it has since reopened.