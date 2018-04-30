Skip to Main Content
Two vehicles, 12 people involved in Hwy. 3 crash

A van and a pick-up truck collided Sunday at around 8 p.m. along Hwy. 3 at Malden Road, a four-lane section of the roadway with a grassy median.

OPP says injuries range from minor to serious

CBC News ·
Tecumseh OPP continue to investigate after a Hwy. 3 collision involving 12 people Sunday night. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Several people sustained injuries during a collision on Hwy. 3 involving 12 people.

The OPP said injuries range from minor to serious.

Officials didn't provide more specific details on those injuries or exactly how many people were hurt.

Investigations closed the highway for several hours, but it has since reopened.

