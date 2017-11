A two-car collision has closed Lauzon Road between Edgar Street/Little River Road and Tranby Avenue.

UPDATE: Roadway will remain closed for several hours as Accident Reconstruction UNIT officers process scene: 2 Car Accident under investigation: 1 driver transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. No pedestrians injured. — @WindsorPolice

Windsor police said one person has potentially life-threatening injuries and the roadway will remain closed for several hours.