Two people were unable to return home following a fire in east Windsor.

The blaze broke out in a house the 2300 block of Olive Road shortly after 2 a.m. Crews quickly had it under control.

2306 Olive from crews on scene fire is out at this time, 2 people are displaced. *JL — @WindsorFire1

There were no injuries.

No cause or damage estimate has been released.

An investigator will be on site Thursday.