Two more Windsor men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with a fatal beating and stabbing on October 19.

Three men and a woman are already facing murder and forcible confinement charges in connection with the crime.

The 26-year-old male victim was allegedly lured to a Tim Horton's on Howard Avenue and taken by the four individuals, who beat, cut and stabbed him while he was bound, according to police.

Emergency crews took the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The two 30-year-old men were charged with murder, forcible confinement and kidnapping after they were identified through DNA evidence found at the scene.

Police are still searching for 38-year-old Daniel Shaw from Windsor on charges of murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Members of the public are warned not to approach Shaw and anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact police.