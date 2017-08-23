Two of Leamington's four taxi companies have received extensions to comply with the municipality's new bylaw, meaning people who rely on cabs to get around will still have access to transportation while the businesses get their paperwork in order.

All four cab companies faced having their licence pulled for failing to provide site-plans showing enough parking spaces for all of their cabs, but now two of the taxi businesses have until October 31 to send in documents detailing how they'll meet the municipality's requirements.

"I'm very happy. My customers are happy and I'll do my best to comply with the town's rules," said Leamington Taxi owner Mark Aloqaili.

Leamington Taxi owner Mark Aloqaili said he's happy the municipality gave the cab companies an extension to comply with the taxi bylaw. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

Alfred Birch, a driver for Leamington Yellow Taxi, confirmed his employer received a letter with the same deadline.

Companies face 8-hour suspension

Both businesses face staggered eight-hour suspension for failing to meet the municipality's June 30 compliance deadline.

Aloqaili said his drivers can't work between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept. 13.

"It's not a big deal," he said. "It's better than revoking the licence."

Leamington Yellow Taxi can't operate between 3 and 11 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to Birch, who said the timing could cause problems for people who need to get around.

"The town buses only run until 6 p.m. so there's three hours where maybe they can get a ride between point A and point B."

The two other companies that could have their licence pulled are Sun Parlour Taxi and Nader's Taxi.