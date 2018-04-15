Two dogs rescued in house fire Sunday afternoon

Windsor fire crews spent a rainy Sunday afternoon battling a house fire at 304 Parent Avenue.

Officials received the call at around 1 p.m., and responding firefighters saw smoke coming from the house as they arrived on the scene.

Fire crews are out at a house fire on Parent just off Riverside. Road is blocked <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/AkjfBgLFNT">pic.twitter.com/AkjfBgLFNT</a> —@MelNakhavoly

Investigators say the fire began in the basement then made its way to the main floor of the house.

Two dogs were rescued from the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

The fire remains under investigation.