Two dogs rescued in house fire Sunday afternoon

Two dogs rescued in house fire Sunday afternoon

Windsor fire crews spent a rainy Sunday afternoon battling a house fire at 304 Parent Avenue.

No injuries have been reported

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire on Parent Avenue near Riverside Drive. (Melissa Nakhavoly/ CBC)

Officials received the call at around 1 p.m., and responding firefighters saw smoke coming from the house as they arrived on the scene.

Investigators say the fire began in the basement then made its way to the main floor of the house. 

Two dogs were rescued from the blaze. No injuries have been reported. 

The fire remains under investigation.

