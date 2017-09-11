The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two separate deaths attributed to West Nile in the past week.

The health unit is warning residents to take steps to protect themselves from the illness that can, in severe cases, cause humans to develop severe neuro-invasive disease.

Most people with virus don't develop any symptoms, while about 25 per cent develop West Nile fever.

So far this year, 29 mosquito pools in Windsor-Essex have tested positive for West Nile Virus and 11 cases of the virus have been reported to health unit.

Residents are warned to get rid of any standing water where the bugs could breed and to protect themselves using the following steps: