Two people, wanted in Windsor for several drug charges, were arrested in the Napanee Region by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The man, 31, and woman, 38, were arrested Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit near Highway 401 at Marysville, Ont.

Both were wanted for numerous offences in Windsor, stemming from a 12-week undercover investigation by the Windsor police.

The original investigation started in September last year, eventually leading to several arrests and the seizure of a drugs that included $170,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine.