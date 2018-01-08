Windsor City Council approved a grant for a $8.1-million turkey processing plant that promises to create 50 jobs, despite warnings from about a dozen animal rights activists and concerned citizens.

Belwood Poultry filed an Economic Revitalization Community Improvement Plan application for the Windsor Freezer Services Ltd. property located at 1518-1540 Mercer Street.

The CIP request was approved by council, but not without pushback from residents.

"We all know that salmonella has the ability to cause so many virulent diseases and the flu virus isn't exactly something that goes away and it evolves within the animals," Naina Otiv, who introduced herself as an animal activist and resident of Ward 10. "It's not something we should be taking lightly."

Naina Otiv is a ward 10 resident. She doesn't want to see this project move forward @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/iVw61jiA5k — @MelNakhavoly

The building would house a turkey processing plant operated by Belwood Poultry. Spokesperson for the company, Ben Schlegel says the plan is to invest millions of dollars and create work for residents.

"What we're excited about is investing in the community and creating jobs for the short and long term," he explained.

The proposed site is located in the centre of the city, a location activists believe this will create environmental issues.

"Construction of the plant may create a few jobs but at what cost? The emissions that will undoubtedly be created are harmful to our climate and air quality," said Nicole Rivers with Direct Action Everywhere. "The odour, blood, gore and bacteria that will be produced will wreak havoc on the local ecosystems."

Reaction from activists unexpected

Schlegel says he was surprised to see such a negative reaction from residents.

"The intention of Belwood Poultry is to invest in a new turkey packaging facility that will benefit the community, contribute substantially to the local economy and create jobs in Windsor," he explained.

The Windsor facility will be used solely for packaging, not butchering. Schlegel added there will be no handling of live animals at the site.

Belwood Poultry already operates a factory in Amherstburg. Schlegel said now that the CIP has been approved, the Mercer Street location looks significantly more attractive as an expansion site.

The company hopes to start construction later this year.