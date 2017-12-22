Make that Christmas dinner special with cooking tips from culinary arts teacher, and chef at Leamington District Secondary School, Joe Youssef.

Youssef told CBC Windsor News at 6 host Arms Bumanlag all the secrets to a successful holiday dinner.

The right thaw:

1. Put the bird into a pan and into the refrigerator to thaw over two to three days.

2. Put it into a sink and run cold running water over it. Do not let it sit in water, there will be bacterial growth.

3. Microwave, but be careful it doesn't start cooking.

Seasoning the bird:

1. Season the day before so flavours can penetrate through.

2. Add oil to make it nice and brown, and smear seasoning thoroughly so there are no clumps.

3. Strips of raw bacon laid over the turkey breast keeps the meat moist.

4. (optional) Set it into a brine— a seasoned liquid— and leave it for 24 hours, pat it dry add some seasonings.

More prep:

1. Stuff it with dressing, but make sure to cook it all the way through, otherwise stuffing can become contaminated.

2. Put it on a rack in a pan and pour water into the pan to catch drippings for gravy.

Cooking:

1. Start with high temperature, 230 C to 260 C.

2. After it is light golden brown turn temperature down to 150 C to 140 C.

3. Cook to an internal temperature of 82 C, check temperature after bird has been in for 3/4 of the time. Take it out if it has reached 82 C. Usually turkey's should cook two hours for every 10 pounds. This is the method if you are planning to eat it right away.